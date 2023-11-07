Oil rates drop on Tuesday driven by China’s decreasing export rates

(MENAFN) Oil prices saw a decline in early trading on Tuesday, influenced by reports of China's decreasing export rates in October and a stronger US dollar. At 9:48 AM regional time (0648 GMT), the international benchmark crude, Brent, was trading at USD 84.29 per barrel, marking a 1.04 percent decrease from the previous trading session's closing price of USD 85.18 per barrel on Monday.



The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was also trading at the same time at USD 79.94 per barrel, showing a 1.08 percent increase from Monday's closing price of USD 80.82 per barrel.



The decline in oil prices was attributed to China's customs office reporting a 6.4 percent year-over-year decrease in the country's exports, which marked the sixth consecutive month of export declines from China.



Additionally, the strengthening of the US dollar in comparison to other currencies acted as a deterrent to oil price increases. The US dollar index rose by 0.20 percent to 105.257, resulting in oil becoming more expensive for foreign currency traders.



However, the decision made by the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, to extend their additional voluntary production cuts until the end of the year served to limit further decreases in oil prices.



Saudi Arabia's decision involved an additional output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), following a cut of 500,000 bpd until December 2024. Meanwhile, Russia announced a reduction in the country's exports of oil and oil products by over 300,000 bpd in November compared to the May-June average.

