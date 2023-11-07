Turkey, Germany rank 3rd internationally in floating LNG storage units

(MENAFN) Turkey currently ranks third globally in terms of the number of Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) it possesses. According to the latest report from the International Gas Union's 2023 World LNG Report, Brazil leads the world with six FSRUs, followed by Indonesia with five, and Turkey shares the third position with Germany, each having three FSRUs.



The International Gas Union reports a total of 43 FSRUs in operation worldwide, spread across 26 countries. Turkey stands out as one of the few nations with three of these crucial units, playing a pivotal role in the nation's natural gas supply infrastructure.



Turkey operates two FSRUs through the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) and one privately managed FSRU. All three units are operating at their maximum capacity, which provides Turkey with confidence as it enters the winter season, ensuring sufficient gas supplies during periods of peak natural gas demand.



The presence of these FSRU terminals is of utmost importance for Turkey's energy security. After regasifying the LNG, these vessels are employed to store the gas and transfer it to the domestic gas distribution system.



These FSRU terminals are strategically located throughout the country, with one in Izmir on the west coast, another in the southernmost city of Hatay, and the most recent addition in Saros along the northeast Aegean Sea. The last two are managed by BOTAS.

MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107384890