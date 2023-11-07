WeWork files for chapter 11 bankruptcy, signaling spectacular fall

(MENAFN) WeWork, once considered a rising star on Wall Street and a disruptor of traditional office space, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This marks a remarkable and rapid decline for the office-sharing company, which was once valued as high as USD47 billion and promised to revolutionize how people worked globally.



In a late Monday announcement, WeWork revealed that it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with the majority of its stakeholders. This agreement aims to significantly reduce the company's debt while conducting a comprehensive evaluation of WeWork's extensive commercial office lease portfolio. The company is also seeking permission to reject leases for specific locations, primarily non-operational ones. While the announcement did not provide specific numbers for the affected locations, WeWork assured that all impacted members had been given advance notice.



CEO David Tolley stated that it was time for the company to address its legacy leases aggressively and substantially improve its financial position. He emphasized that WeWork had introduced a new working category and that these steps would enable the company to maintain its global leadership in flexible workspaces.



The shadow of bankruptcy has loomed over WeWork for a while, with the company expressing concerns about its ability to continue operating as early as August. However, the cracks in its business model had become evident several years ago, shortly after it achieved a valuation as high as USD47 billion. WeWork's woes began with its ambitious expansion efforts, and its attempted initial public offering (IPO) in 2019 ended in a spectacular failure, resulting in the ousting of founder and CEO Adam Neumann, known for his erratic behavior and extravagant spending. SoftBank, a Japanese conglomerate, stepped in to salvage WeWork, acquiring majority control over the beleaguered company.

