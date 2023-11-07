Eurozone experiences historic YoY decline in September

(MENAFN) Data released on Tuesday reveals that the Eurozone saw a historic annual decline in industrial producer prices in September. These prices have been on a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month, with a substantial drop of 12.4 percent, as reported by Eurostat.



The main factor contributing to this slump was the significant decline in energy prices, which fell by 31.3 percent compared to the previous year in September. During the same period, prices for intermediate goods decreased by 4.8 percent.



On a more positive note, prices increased in other categories, rising by 3.9 percent for capital goods, 4.3 percent for durable consumer goods, and 5.5 percent for non-durable consumer goods.



When excluding energy from the calculations, prices across the entire industrial sector grew by 0.5 percent compared to the same period the previous year in September.



In the European Union (EU), industrial producer prices experienced an 11.2 percent annual decline in September, marking an acceleration from the 10.5 percent fall in August.



On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices increased in September, with a rise of 0.5 percent in the Eurozone and 0.6 percent in the EU.

