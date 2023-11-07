Palestine’s economy declines significantly in 1 month due to Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) After enduring a month of destructive Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian economy has been significantly weakened.



While Tel Aviv persists with its airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza, the occupied West Bank is also grappling with tensions as Israeli forces continue to conduct raids in Palestinian territories, resulting in the loss of nearly 160 lives.



Official data outlining the extent of the economic losses incurred due to the Israeli offensive on Gaza has not yet been released. Prior to the commencement of the attacks on October 7, Gaza's unemployment rate had already stood at 46 percent, and 80 percent of its population was reliant on humanitarian aid.



The Palestinian stock exchange felt the immediate impact of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, with losses recorded in all of its trading sessions since October 7.



The Al-Quds index, reflecting the market's performance, has declined to its lowest level since September 2021.



According to a Turkish news agency, from October 5 to November 5, the Al-Quds index saw a sharp drop of 8.5 percent. In response to this challenging situation, on October 29, the board of directors of the Palestinian Capital Market Authority decided to allow joint-stock companies to repurchase their shares without requiring a contract.



This measure was aimed at bolstering the stability of stock prices on the Palestine Exchange.

MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107384872