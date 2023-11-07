Australia's reserve bank increases interest rates to 12-year high

(MENAFN) The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has made its first interest rate hike since June, raising the benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point, which now stands at 4.35 percent, reaching its highest level in 12 years. This move, the 13th rate increase since May 2022, was widely anticipated following higher-than-expected inflation in Australia for the September quarter, with a 1.2 percent rise or 5.4 percent over the year, primarily driven by increased gasoline prices.



The last time the cash rate was at this level was in December 2011 when it stood at 4.5 percent. RBA Governor Michele Bullock acknowledged that progress in taming inflation had been slower than initially anticipated. She emphasized that while inflation in Australia has passed its peak, it remains elevated and more persistent than earlier forecasts.



The RBA's primary role is to manipulate interest rates to keep inflation within a target range of 2 percent to 3 percent. Bullock revealed that the board does not expect inflation to fall within this range until late 2025, leaving the possibility of further rate increases on the table. She made it clear that the top priority for the board is to bring inflation back to the target level within a reasonable timeframe.



Treasurer Jim Chalmers refrained from speculating on the likelihood of another rate hike at the RBA's next monthly board meeting scheduled for December 5.



