G-7 senior diplomats convene in Japan amidst continuous Israel-Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) Japan is preparing to host a crucial two-day summit, commencing on Tuesday, which will convene top diplomats from the G-7 member nations. This gathering occurs against the backdrop of Israel's recent military actions involving indiscriminate attacks on both the Palestinian enclave of Gaza and the occupied West Bank.



Notable diplomats from Japan, the current chair of the G-7, as well as representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union will come together at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo for this important meeting.



The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is expected to maintain a prominent position on the agenda, with discussions on this matter spanning the two-day event. It's worth noting that this summit marks the first in-person meeting of G-7 top diplomats since the Israeli military operations in Gaza commenced on October 7th.



Japan has announced a substantial aid package of $65 million for the benefit of Palestinians in Gaza. However, in terms of its stance regarding Hamas, Japan's position closely mirrors that of the United States, leading to a denunciation of the group's actions.



Nevertheless, Tokyo may continue to emphasize the urgent need for a humanitarian pause, particularly due to the critical situation in the Gaza Strip, where essential resources, access to drinking water, medical aid, and food are in extremely short supply.



The G-7 members are coming together in the wake of four separate draft resolutions related to Gaza being vetoed within the UN Security Council over the past month.



The ongoing Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip, which were triggered by a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7th, have resulted in a significant loss of life. Official figures indicate that at least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, have lost their lives due to the Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107384858