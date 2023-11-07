PHA, MSF Explore Ways To Support Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-Board of Directors of the Private Hospital Association (PHA) on Tuesday discussed with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), ways to launch cooperation channels to support Gaza Strip.In a statement on Tuesday, PHA affirmed readiness of Jordan's private hospitals to receive the injured Gazans, provide the necessary health services of the "highest" quality, and offer logistical support to Gaza Strip, in cooperation with MSF.During the meeting, PHA President, Dr. Nael Masalheh, said the association is always "keen" to provide support to Gaza people by orchestrating all private hospitals' efforts to support Gazans, to face crimes against humanity carried out by Israeli occupation forces in occupied Palestine.