King Meets EU Commission President, Stresses Need For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, and stressed the need to work towards a ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians.King Abdullah reaffirmed the importance of abiding by international humanitarian law, ensuring the delivery of relief and medical aid to Gaza, and supporting international organizations working there.Also at the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed Jordan's rejection of any attempt to separate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, noting that they form part of the Palestinian state.The King called for working towards a radical solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution, in the post-war phase.The meeting also covered the partnership and cooperation between Jordan and the European Union and keenness to strengthen them in various fields.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the meeting.