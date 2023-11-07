Three Armed Drones Shot Down Over Erbil Airport In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Kurdistan Region's anti-terror group said on Tuesday that the US-led Coalition against so-called Islamic State IS downed three armed drones.

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said in a statement three armed drones were shot down over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US forces and other international forces are stationed, in two separate attacks.

The statement did not elaborate further details on the forces that had launched the drone attacks or if there were any causalities among the multi-national forces.

Director of Erbil International Airport, Ahmed Hoshyar stated that flight navigations returned to normal after a temporary suspension early morning.

US Department of Defense stated that 45 workers were injured during the recent attacks in Iraq and Syria, noting that since October 17th the coalition forces were attacked 38 times, 22 separate times in Iraq and 18 separate times in Syria. (end)

