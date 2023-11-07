EU Sends Two More Humanitarian Aid Flights For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Two new EU Humanitarian Airlift flights for the people of Gaza took off from Belgium and the UAE, carrying almost 115 tons of aid supplies to Al-Arish, Egypt, near Rafah border crossing point, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic announced Tuesday.

Lenarcic visited the site in Ostend airport in Belgium to see the cargo delivered by humanitarian partners (Medecins du Monde), the United Nations Population Fund and representatives of France, who are donating essential humanitarian medical supplies, which will be transported from Ostend on a flight organized by the EU-International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies coordination platform.

"Yet despite efforts like these, I cannot underscore enough that there is still way too little aid getting into Gaza. It is paramount that all the parties involved finally heed the numerous calls to ensure unhindered and sustained humanitarian access, as bound by the international humanitarian law," he told reporters.

"It is essential that humanitarian agencies working inside Gaza are able safely to deliver assistance to people in need. For this, there is no way around clearly defined and respected humanitarian pauses by the warring parties," said Lenarcic.

"The cargo from Dubai will carry logistical items such as refrigerators and containers, a crucial item for processing aid arriving in Egypt and Gaza. These items were purchased by the EU and donated to the World Food Program to strengthen the logistical capacity of the Egyptian Red Crescent and facilitate relief operations in the region," he noted.

This brings the number of EU aid flights to Gaza to eight in recent weeks, transporting more than 320 tons of humanitarian supplies.

"Given the enormous humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip, additional flights are being prepared in close collaboration with the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot and other humanitarian partners to transport additional aid, including emergency items from EU emergency reserve stocks in Dubai and Brindisi in Italy," he added. (end)

