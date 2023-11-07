Kuwait Highlights Resilient, Heroic Role Of Palestinian Women In Jeddah Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait reiterated its support to the Palestinian people and Palestinian women in particular for their resilience, heroism, bravery and continuous sacrifices amidst horrendous crises under Israeli occupation.

This was in Kuwait's speech by delegation chief and Assistant Foreign Minister for human rights, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Sabah, on Tuesday at international conference "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment."

The conference, held in Jeddah, jointly organized by Saudi Foreign Ministry and the Organization of Islamic cooperation General Secretariat.

"As we convene to examine the status of women in Islam, Palestinian women live through tragic circumstances prompted by horrific Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza," relayed Ambassador Al-Sabah.

She continued saying that this aggression is a breach of humanitarian international laws as it systemically targets civilians with 70 percent of victims women and children.

Al-Sabah went on to say that since the establishment of the modern state of Kuwait it had relied on the principles of the Islamic religion, principles that had guaranteed the rights of women.

She stated that the beliefs and traditions of Kuwaiti people distinguish women as an essential and active partner in society, therefore; the 1962 constitution inscribes the rights of Kuwaiti women, and marks equality between men and women.

On role of modern Kuwaiti women, Ambassador Al-Sabah explained that echoing what was stipulated in the 2035 vision in regards to women empowerment, around 58 percent of national workforce are women; 48 percent of private sector, and 60 percent of public sector.

Additionally, women take up 28 percent of positions of leadership, claiming a notable role in the decision making process.

Around 47 percent of leadership roles in the Defense Ministry are occupied by women, as well as 43 percent of military engineering positions.

The Kuwaiti diplomat also took note of women's multiplied presence in certain careers including police force, diplomacy, oil sector, judiciary and the banking sector.

Ambassador Al-Sabah further stated that Kuwait had taken a leap in global indices on gender gap issued by the global economic forum, and came third on Arab world level in women peace and security index.

The conference is being held amidst critical conditions as the Islamic religion is being subjected to grotesque attempts aiming to defile it and false claims of it marginalizing Muslim women, commented Al-Sabah.

As such, the conference's axes have been intricately designed to address the status of women in relation to society as a whole and individuals, to clear the name of Islam and eradicate misconceptions.

Al-Sabah took the opportunity to affirm that Islam reinforced principles of equity between men and women, in duties, responsibilities, penalties and fate.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador extended her thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the conference, sponsored by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and commended OIC for their efforts.

The conference, launched yesterday Monday concludes on November 8, aims to shed light on achievements of Muslim women across the ages as well as highlight their contributions to development of member states.

It ventures to put forth a roadmap on legal reformations, and political initiatives to reinforce justice and empowerment, as well as adopt comprehensive document titled, "Jeddah document for women in Islam." (end)

