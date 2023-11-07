Latvia: Ambassador-At-Large Andrejs Pildegovičs Takes Part In The Ministerial Conference Of La Francophonie

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 4 and 5 November 2023 in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, Andrejs Pildegovičs, Ambassador-at-Large, Director of Task Force for Latvia's candidacy for the United Nations Security Council, represented Latvia at the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie. The theme of this year's conference was“Good Governance: A Guarantee of Political, Economic and Cultural Stability for Francophone Citizens” (Bonne gouvernance : gage de stabilité politique, économique et culturelle pour les citoyens francophones).

In his address to the participants, Ambassador Pildegovičs stressed the importance of peace, security, humanitarian support and respect for international law. He noted in particular the role of international solidarity and support in alleviating the suffering of civilians in an armed conflict zone. The Ambassador also informed the audience about Latvia's commitment to working in international organisations to achieve those goals.

As part of his visit, Andrejs Pildegovičs met with Oumarou Chinmoun, Secretary General of the Ministry of External Relations of Cameroon, for a discussion on bilateral cooperation and cooperation in international organisations. The officials shared views on the European Union – African Union Ministerial Meeting to be held in Brussels on 20 November; they reaffirmed the importance of the event for the development and maintenance of a close partnership between the EU and Africa. Andrejs Pildegovičs introduced Cameroonian officials to the position of Latvia against Russia's full-scale aggression in Ukraine and he called on Cameroon to support Ukraine's peace formula.

