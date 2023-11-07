FPT Industrial's Full Agricultural Line-Up And Latest Innovative At AGRITECHNICA 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of low-environmental impact powertrains, will showcase all its power, experience and leadership at AGRITECHNICA 2023, the world's leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, being held in Hanover (Germany) from 12 to 18 November 2023 (Hall 15, stand J07).



As a key player in the agricultural powertrain sector, the brand can count on a proven full-range portfolio covering all applications, a continuous stream of ground-breaking innovations and a worldwide yearly production of over 100,000 agricultural engines.





According to FPT Industrial's vision, 21st century farmers are, more than ever, called on to balance the demands of productivity with those of sustainability. That's why the brand is reaffirming its steady commitment to continuously improving internal combustion diesel engines, paired with the introduction of totally sustainable fuels such as hydrogen and biomethane, while keeping on pioneering on new, zero-emission electric powertrains, as well as hybrid solutions.



This commitment is perfectly expressed by the showcased products which include the new FPT Industrial XC13, the first multi-fuel single-base engine that will see the premiere of its hydrogen version. From diesel and natural gas – including biomethane – to hydrogen and renewable fuels, the engine has been designed with a common core, and optimized to be run with multiple fuels, offering maximum component standardization and easier integration into the final product.



The growing interest in electrified solutions in the agricultural sector requires specialized and advanced battery packs, such as the ones FPT Industrial displays in its stand. All these battery packs are advanced energy-storage solutions for zero-emissions agricultural equipment, delivering best-in-class energy density for top performance.



Small yet powerful, the F28 will be exhibited in its Hybrid version, featuring a diesel engine paired with an e-flywheel, combining high performance and low fuel consumption in a compact package. The in-line four-cylinder engine delivers a maximum power of 75 hp, while the electric motor adds 27 hp of continuous power and 40 hp of peak power. Its integrated layout allows for plug & play replacement of larger diesel versions.



The F36 PowerPack Stage V is a powerful, flexible and reliable solution for stationary and semi-stationary applications. The compact ATS pack installed on the engine, including the urea injection system and all required sensors and manifolds, eliminates the need for development of a dedicated exhaust system. A range of options such as alternators, starters, water and air preheating, and different urea tank sizes provide further flexibility for customer installations.



A key member of the successful NEF engine family, the N45 is a robust, reliable and versatile engine, featuring a wide range of configurations and options to fulfill all agricultural needs and to make installation easier in all off-road machinery. Now available in the 147kW version, the N45 owes its continuous success to its efficiency, EGR-free and maintenance-free ATS layout and industry-leading service intervals up to 1,200 hours.



The N67 Natural Gas is the ultimate clean-energy solution specifically designed for open-field tractors. Delivering the same performance as its diesel equivalent in terms of power, torque and durability, the N67 NG ensures diesel-like drivability and performance for an unchanged customer experience, while reducing the carbon footprint of agriculture operations. The engine achieves near-net-zero carbon emissions when running on biomethane, thus enabling circular ecosystems in agriculture. The N67 NG is the heart of the“Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2022” – New Holland's T6.180 Methane Power.





Customer Service – Uptime is just around the corner

“You need the best, we make it happen”: that is the clear and strongly agricultural business-oriented promise that dominates the FPT Industrial corner, the complete Customer Service offering at Agritechnica 2023. This corner gives a clear vision of the main pillars on which MYFPT has built tailored-made solutions for the customers: reliability, protection and uptime. The common trait of all these areas is delivering the best customer experience and offers the best coverage to their customers, with smart and timely solutions. FPT Industrial delivers its customers the so much needed peace-of-mind to run their agricultural operations in a smooth and productive way, grouped into the FPT Industrial Connect services cluster. The Control Room service is at the heart of this offering because it monitors 24/7 all connected engines, through the dedicated FPT Industrial kit or via the integration of the main telematic providers.

Through a dedicated QR code a wide range of digital brochures are ready for free downloading, including the one regarding Proactive and Remote Assistance, Extended Warranty and MyFPT App.





