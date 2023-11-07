Richmond, Virginia votes on USD562M resort casino project

(MENAFN) Richmond, Virginia, residents are heading to the polls to decide on a critical issue: whether to greenlight a proposed USD562 million resort casino project along Interstate 95. This referendum is the second attempt, as the city narrowly rejected a similar proposal two years ago. Developers have returned with a revamped plan, investing approximately USD10 million in a pro-casino campaign aimed at garnering support for the project. Notably, the casino initiative has the endorsement of Mayor Levar Stoney and the backing of major local business groups.



On the flip side, the proposal faces opposition from a less well-funded but highly organized effort. Many anti-casino signs that have sprung up around the city have emphasized the fact that the city previously rejected a similar proposition. The rebranded project, now known as the "Richmond Grand Resort and Casino," would be situated on the same former tobacco company site, just off I-95 in south Richmond, as the original proposal. It is a collaborative effort between Urban One, a media company, and Churchill Downs, the operator of the Kentucky Derby and various gambling establishments across the United States. Local investors could also come on board if the referendum is successful.



The plans for this ambitious project include a range of gambling options, such as slots, an on-site sportsbook, and table games. Additionally, there will be a 250-room hotel, a 55-acre outdoor park, diverse dining choices, and a 3,000-seat concert venue. Proponents of the casino predict that it will generate 1,300 permanent jobs and offer substantial financial benefits to the community.

