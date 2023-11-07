Azerbaijani Court Announces Verdict To Participant Of Meshali Massacre

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A regular court
session on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of
committing genocide in Meshali village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly
district in the 1990s, continued, Trend reports.
At the court hearing, the Chairman of the Baku Military Court
Zeynal Aghayev read out the verdict. According to the verdict,
Khachatryan was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment.
In December 1991, the criminal group, which included
Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and
expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in
Meshali village.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen
against him.
About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal
case.
