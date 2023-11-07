Russia's Solntsepyok System, Two MSTA-S Howitzers Destroyed In Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system and two 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers in the Tavria direction.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched three air strikes and 944 artillery strikes in the Tavria direction. Fifty-eight combat engagements occurred.

Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense in the Avdiivka direction. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Staromaiorske; the Zaporizhzhia region's Chervone, Robotyne, and to the northwest of Verbove.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units completed 1,322 fire missions in the Tavria direction.

Russia's total losses reached 583 troops. The Ukrainian military destroyed 31 enemy military equipment units, namely one tank, four armored vehicles, seven artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, six motor vehicles and one special equipment unit.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, Tarnavskyi added.

Photo: illustrative