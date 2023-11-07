Russians Attack Infrastructure Object Near Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck an infrastructure object, which is situated not far from the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers struck an infrastructure object near Kryyi Rih. According to the preliminary data, people remained unharmed,” Lysak wrote.

Further details are yet to be updated.

Earlier, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported on an explosion heard in the city of Kryvyi Rih.