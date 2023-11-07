Ammunition Found In Two Districts Of Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosive devices were found in the Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv.

The Kyiv patrol police reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The first incident occurred in the Holosiivskyi district, where a man called 112 and reported that he had seen an object similar to a grenade. Another incident took place in Sviatoshynskyi district. While walking, a citizen found an object that looked like a shell," the statement said.

In both cases, the inspectors secured the sites and called in explosives experts.

The police advised that if explosives are found, it is imperative to call 112, warn people nearby about the suspicious object and mark or fence it, and wait for rescuers at a safe distance.

As reported, as of November 6, pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine neutralized 596 explosive devices.