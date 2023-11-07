Additional NASAMS On Combat Duty In Ukraine Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a daily conference call, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky listened to reports on the supply of additional NASAMS and the timely reinforcement of air defenses prior to the winter period.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Convened a daily conference call. Received reports on the supply of ammunition, [military] vehicles and equipment in the past day. Additional NASAMS, provided by partners, have entered combat duty. Timely reinforcement of our air defenses prior to the winter period,” Zelensky wrote.

The Head of State was briefed on the situation on the front in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka directions, and southern Ukraine.

“Heard intelligence reports on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories, Black Sea region, and CSTO countries. The Security Service reported on its counterintelligence measures,” Zelensky added.