               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Vangli Village Of Kalbajar District


11/7/2023 7:18:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev have visited the village of Vangli of the Kalbajar district.

During the occupation, the Armenians demonstrated another act of vandalism, and made the board of the vehicle registration plates that belonged to the Azerbaijanis.

President Ilham Aliyev ordered the removal of the board.

to be updated

MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107384744

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search