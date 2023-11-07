President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Vangli Village Of Kalbajar District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev have visited the
village of Vangli of the Kalbajar district.
During the occupation, the Armenians demonstrated another act of
vandalism, and made the board of the vehicle registration plates
that belonged to the Azerbaijanis.
President Ilham Aliyev ordered the removal of the board.
to be updated
MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107384744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.