President Ilham Aliyev Viewed Buildings Of Vocational School And College In City Of Shusha

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the buildings of a vocational school and a college in the city of Shusha.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.