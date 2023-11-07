Baku Hosts Screening Of Argentine Film As Part Of 2Nd Latin American Film Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the 2nd Latin American Film Festival, organized by
the Argentine Embassy, another film The Secret in Their Eyes was
screened in Baku on Monday, Azernews reports
Addressing the event, Argentine Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria
Mariangeles Bellusci gave information to guests about the film,
which is a joint production of Argentina and Spain.
The novel was penned by Argentine writer Eduardo Sacheri in
2005. Directed by Juan José Campanella, the film The Secret in
Their Eyes, shot in 2009 and based on the novel of the same name,
was the second Argentine film to pick up the Oscar for Best Foreign
Language Film in 2010.
The novel, penned by Argentine writer Eduardo Sacheri, was
translated into Azerbaijani as part of Argentina's "South"
Translation Support Programme and published by the local "Qanun"
publishing house.
The 2nd Latin American Film Festival, which will run until
November 25, includes the screening of films from Brazil, Chile,
Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina.
