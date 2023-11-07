President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Shusha.
The head of state and the First Lady got familiar with the
progress of construction of the 23-building residential complex and
works to be accomplished in the Girls' Gymnasium historical
building.
Then, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
viewed the Fortress wall and surrounding area, got acquainted with
the projects of restoration and reconstruction of some buildings on
the Panah Ali Khan Street to be implemented by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and attended the opening of the Yasaman Hotel.
To be updated
