President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Shusha


11/7/2023 7:18:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady got familiar with the progress of construction of the 23-building residential complex and works to be accomplished in the Girls' Gymnasium historical building.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the Fortress wall and surrounding area, got acquainted with the projects of restoration and reconstruction of some buildings on the Panah Ali Khan Street to be implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and attended the opening of the Yasaman Hotel.

To be updated

