Productivity Debate: Prioritizing Skill Development for India's Economic Growth

(MENAFN) Billionaire NR Narayana Murthy's recent call for young Indians to work 70 hours a week has sparked a fierce debate on the most effective approach to drive India's economic growth. While some argue that longer working hours may boost productivity, others emphasize the need for a more fundamental shift in focus.



As a developing economy, India's quest for accelerated growth continues. However, experts suggest that the key lies in equipping the population with the right skills. This, they argue, will lead to increased productivity, fostering both short-term and sustainable economic expansion.

The discussion also underscores the imperative for India to enhance productivity levels to fully unlock its economic potential. Ambika Sharma, founder and managing director of Pulp Strategy Communications, a digital communications and marketing agency, views Mr. Murthy's 70-hour work week proposal as a "wake-up call." She points out that India's current productivity levels fall short even within the standard eight-hour work shift.



This productivity gap is reflected in India's standing in the latest Global Competitiveness Index, where the country slipped three places to 40th. Compiled by the International Institute for Management Development, this index highlights the need for India to prioritize skill development and efficiency in order to propel its economic growth trajectory.



