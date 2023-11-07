Indonesia Denies Israel's Claim Hospital Used By Hamas To Launch Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMPUR, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Indonesia denied on Tuesday an Israeli claim that a hospital built in Gaza using Indonesian funding sits atop a network of Hamas tunnels and is located near a launching pad for rocket attacks.

Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is a facility built by the Indonesian people entirely for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza."

Indonesia's Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), the volunteer organization that funds the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, has also denied the Israeli military accusation that its facility has been used by Hamas to launch attacks.

The statement came a day after Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Indonesian Hospital had been built at a site that sat on top of a network of Hamas tunnels. (end)

