Turkish Trade Min.: 427 Kuwaiti Companies Invest USD Two Bln In Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Turkish Minister of Trade Dr. Omar Polat said on Tuesday that there are 427 Kuwaiti companies investing around USD two billion in Turkiye, and hopes for increase in investments between the two countries.

This came during his inaugural speech of (Commercial Authority) program organized by the Turkish Embassy in Kuwait, in the presence of Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban and 100 Turkish businessmen.

"Turkish contracting companies are considered pioneers around the world, and they are executing around 50 projects in Kuwait with a total value of about USD nine billion," said the Ambassador.

"There are many investment opportunities in many sectors such as industry, tourism, real estate and finance. From a commercial perspective, we must work to remove technical barriers, and this is one of the topics that will be raised during our meetings (in Kuwait), in addition to the details of free trade with the Gulf countries," he pointed out.

"The amount allocated from trade between the two countries in 2022 has reached about USD one billion, and the amount of Turkish exports to Kuwait has reached more than USD 600 million. In addition, the two countries have other agreements, including Kuwait's purchase of 18 Turkish military aircraft," he noted.

The Turkish minister said that during his stay in Kuwait, he would visit the new airport project (T2) that is being constructed by a Turkish company to checkout its progression.

He considers Kuwait as a special country for Turkiye as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Kuwait in 2017 and said that it was a gate for Turkiye to the Gulf, as much as Turkiye is a gate for Kuwait to Central Asia and Europe.

He praised Kuwait's positions towards Turkiye, saying, "It is always by our side and provide relief materials and aid. The Kuwaiti people are generous and our relationship with Kuwait is strong."

Polat, meanwhile, expressed his condemnation of the Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza, pointing out that there are massacres that are unseen in the world, and indicated that the Islamic world want to prevent bloodshed and ceasefire.

Both Polat and Al-Aiban are set to hold a meeting after the inauguration to discuss economic cooperation between Turkiye and Kuwait.

Afterwards, the Turkish minister will meet with Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Saad Al-Barrak.

The (Commercial Authority) program that includes 100 businessmen in coordination with the Turkish Ministry of Trade seeks to develop bilateral commercial cooperation. In addition, Turkish companies will meet with Kuwaiti Businessmen to enhance commercial relations between the two countries. (pickup previous)

