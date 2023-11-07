European Commission Announces 902 Mln Euro Support Package For Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The European Commission Tuesday announced a substantial EU support package for Jordan worth 902 million euro (USD 962 million), including 402 million (USD 429 million) in grants and 500 million euro (USD 534 million) in loans by the European Investment Bank.

The announcement was made following a meeting between the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and King Abdullah II of Jordan in Brussels today.

Discussions focused on recent developments and the need to avoid a negative spill-over in the region, where Jordan plays a key stabilising role said the Commission in a statement.

Von der Leyen said: "I thank King Abdullah II for his critical stabilising role in the region. The EU is a strong friend and partner of Jordan and our cooperation spans many areas, from culture to water management, from refugee support to education and training. This is why I am happy to announce today that we will continue our strong support to Jordan's reform process and modernisation of its economy." (end)

nk













MENAFN07112023000071011013ID1107384709