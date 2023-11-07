Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3121782 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Commerce and Industry Minister as well as State Minister for the Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban said trade surplus with Turkiye reached USD 1.064 billion in 2022, with an increase of 32.9 percent over 2021.

3121794 KUWAIT -- Turkish Minister of Trade Dr. Omar Polat said there are 427 Kuwaiti companies investing around USD two billion in Turkiye, and hopes for increase in investments between the two countries.

3121785 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Finance Minister Fahad Al-Jarallah said cooperation with the National Assembly should continue for the service of the nation and citizens.

3121791 KUALA LAMPUR -- Indonesia denied an Israeli claim that a hospital built in Gaza using Indonesian funding sits atop a network of Hamas tunnels and is located near a launching pad for rocket attacks.

3121767 MOSCOW -- Russia called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take measures against the Israeli occupation on its remarks regarding the use of nuclear weapons as an "option" against the Gaza Strip.

3121771 BRUSSELS -- Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank are spiking with attention focused on Gaza, the International Crisis Group (ICG) said in a report. (end)

