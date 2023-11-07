Sheikh Mohammed Approves Dubai's Ambitious Budget for 2024-2026

(MENAFN) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has given his endorsement to the emirate's budget for the years 2024 to 2026, allocating a substantial expenditure of Dh246.6 billion (USD 67.14 billion). Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed ratified Law No 20 of 2023, outlining the general budget for the fiscal year 2024.



The allocation of Dh79.1 billion for the upcoming year underscores Dubai's rapid economic rebound and reinforces its aspirations to drive macroeconomic growth while aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This move is a testament to the emirate's commitment to sustainable development, as highlighted in a statement from the Dubai Media Office.



Anticipating a total public revenue of Dh90.6 billion for the following year, the budget designates Dh85.1 billion for general expenses and Dh5.5 billion for the general reserve. Over the next three years, the financial plan aims to foster entrepreneurship, attract increased foreign investment, enhance social welfare, bolster sectors such as space research, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, all while solidifying Dubai's reputation as a hub of innovation and opportunity.



Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, emphasized the pivotal role of the new budget in achieving their ambitious goals, including the doubling of the city's GDP and positioning Dubai among the world's top three urban economies within the next decade. The budget signifies a strategic investment in Dubai's future growth, innovation, and prosperity.



