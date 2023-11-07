Exorbitant costs of home insurance challenge post-fire rebuilding in paradise, California

(MENAFN) Heidi Lange, a resident of Paradise, California, was one of the first to rebuild her home after the catastrophic Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California's history, razed her town in 2018. She navigated the arduous process of reconstruction, even post-divorce, with only half the insurance payout. To enhance her new home's fire resistance, she invested in stucco siding and a metal roof, assuming the most challenging part was behind her. However, she was blindsided this month when she received notice that her annual home insurance premium would skyrocket from USD1,200 to a staggering USD9,750.



The exorbitant cost of home insurance has become a pressing issue for Paradise's residents and officials, especially as they approach the five-year anniversary of the devastating Camp Fire on November 8, 2018. Many homeowners have been hit with annual premiums close to or exceeding USD10,000. This sudden and astronomical increase in insurance costs has left the community grappling with how to rebuild when they are faced with such exorbitant rates in an area that was once considered among the most affordable in California.



The Camp Fire, which claimed 85 lives and wrought havoc on Paradise and its surroundings, served as a stark warning to national home insurers regarding the mounting expenses of wildfires exacerbated by climate change. Consequently, seven out of the top 12 home insurers in California, including major companies like Farmers Insurance, State Farm, and Allstate, have decided to halt or limit new business operations in the state, citing their inability to absorb the risks associated with new clients.

