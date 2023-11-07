China's import surge, export fall indicates ongoing economic challenges

(MENAFN) New data from China's customs authority underscores the ongoing economic challenges facing the world's second-largest economy. The latest report reveals a mixed picture with imports increasing by 3 percent in October compared to the same month the previous year, reaching USD218.3 billion, while exports continued their decline for the sixth consecutive month, falling by 6.4 percent to USD274.8 billion. This trade imbalance resulted in a surplus of USD56.5 billion, marking a decrease of over 30 percent from September and hitting a 17-month low.



The export situation is concerning, as it has been consistently deteriorating, with a 6.2 percent year-on-year drop recorded in September. Analysts like Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics anticipate further declines in exports in the coming months, with a potential bottoming out around mid-next year. The data indicates that measures of foreign orders suggest a more significant drop in foreign demand than what has been observed in the customs data so far.



China's foreign trade performance has struggled throughout the year, as global demand has waned, and economic recovery has stalled, despite the country's reopening after imposing strict COVID-19 controls last year. Furthermore, demand for Chinese exports has weakened as central banks, including the Federal Reserve and those in Europe and Asia, have raised interest rates to combat rising inflation, which had reached multi-decade highs.



The data from January to October paints a grim overall picture, with total trade, including both imports and exports, registering a meager 0.03 percent increase, reflecting the broader economic challenges facing China in the current global economic landscape.

