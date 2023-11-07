Gaza Conflict Causes Drastic Job Losses, Prompting Economic Crisis

(MENAFN) The ongoing Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip has inflicted severe economic repercussions, resulting in an alarming 61 percent loss of jobs in the region, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The conflict has caused over 182,000 jobs to be eradicated in Gaza alone, with the spillover effect extending to the occupied West Bank, where employment levels have plummeted by 24 percent, equivalent to 208,000 lost jobs, since the outbreak of war on October 7, as outlined in the ILO's recent report.



The grim statistics presented by the ILO indicate that the combined job losses of approximately 390,000 in these two areas have translated into staggering daily labor income losses of USD16 million. These figures are anticipated to escalate if military operations in Gaza persist and the humanitarian crisis in the enclave continues to escalate.



Even before the outbreak of conflict, Gaza already faced a dire unemployment rate of about 46.6 percent in the second quarter of this year, ranking among the highest in the world. With the economic activities in Gaza coming to a grinding halt due to the ongoing hostilities, the unemployment rate has soared close to 100 percent, according to a report from the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute (Pepri) based in Ramallah.



The relentless Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in the destruction of vital infrastructure and loss of civilian lives, have taken a devastating toll. The Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that more than 9,700 Palestinians have lost their lives in the ongoing airstrikes.



Expressing grave concern over the escalating human toll and the imminent impact on Middle Eastern economies, both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have voiced their apprehension regarding the ongoing conflict. The substantial loss of livelihoods and economic instability in the region underscores the urgent need for humanitarian intervention and a concerted effort to restore stability in Gaza.



