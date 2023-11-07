Khalifa Fund Launches Groundbreaking Initiative to Provide Substantial Funding for Emirati Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has introduced an ambitious program designed to offer Emirati entrepreneurs significant financial support, with funding potential of up to Dh2 million (USD 545,000). This initiative is a pivotal step towards fostering sustained economic stability and employment opportunities in Abu Dhabi. Alia Al Mazrouei, the CEO of the Khalifa Fund, emphasized that the carefully structured medium-term, interest-free loans for small and medium enterprises are tailored to cater to the diverse financial requirements of entrepreneurs operating in various industries vital to the growth of the United Aarab Emirates capital.



Marking the fund's inaugural major initiative in the post-Covid era, Al Mazrouei explained that it followed a comprehensive market assessment, including extensive feedback from entrepreneurs and an in-depth analysis of emerging market trends. This approach enabled the fund to pinpoint areas where entrepreneurs often encountered obstacles, such as securing working capital, acquiring assets, and accessing financing for technological advancements.



The newly introduced funding mechanisms encompass support for business operating capital, addressing critical financial needs related to day-to-day operations like salaries, inventory, overheads, and other immediate financial obligations (excluding rent). Additionally, the program extends financing for fixed assets, encompassing vehicles, logistics, equipment, and machinery, offering up to 80 percent funding for new assets.



This groundbreaking initiative will cover a range of industries, including healthcare, education, agriculture, information communications technology, tourism, and manufacturing. By providing substantial financial backing, the Khalifa Fund aims to empower Emirati entrepreneurs to scale their ventures and contribute to the economic vitality of Abu Dhabi. This initiative underscores the fund's commitment to driving sustainable economic growth and fostering a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.



