Yahsat Records Strong Third-Quarter Performance

(MENAFN) Al Yah Satellite Communications, popularly known as Yahsat, marked a significant milestone by returning to profitability in the third quarter, driven by robust revenue from its mobility solutions division and increased finance income. The company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of USD26.4 million for the three months ending September, a notable turnaround from the USD10.2 million loss in the same period last year. This achievement underscores the company's resilience and strategic positioning in the market.



During this period, revenue demonstrated a notable surge, registering an 8 percent year-on-year increase to reach USD117.4 million, representing the second-highest figure on record. Additionally, finance income witnessed an impressive surge, more than doubling to USD7.7 million. These results underscore the effectiveness of Yahsat's business strategies and operational resilience.



Over the course of the first nine months of the year, Yahsat's profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled, soaring to USD 71.7 million. This substantial growth was driven by a 2.5 percent increase in revenue, reaching USD 322.5 million, coupled with an outstanding fourfold surge in finance income, which soared to USD18.7 million.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive, highlighted the significance of this achievement, emphasizing that the reported revenue growth, particularly in the nine-month period, along with a standout third quarter, has positioned the company for a record-breaking performance in 2023. The company's robust financial position, characterized by historically low leverage, reinforces its ability to pursue an attractive, progressive dividend policy.



As a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi's sovereign investment arm, Yahsat remains a prominent player in the satellite services industry, serving over 150 countries across regions including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia, and Australasia.



This performance attests to Yahsat's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and ensuring sustainable growth in an ever-evolving market landscape.



