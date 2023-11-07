Israel-Gaza Conflict Threatens Lebanon's Economy

(MENAFN) The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has triggered concerns over its impact on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) tourism sector, with Lebanon anticipated to face the most severe consequences. According to ratings firm S&P Global, the war-induced drop in tourist arrivals is projected to deliver a substantial blow to Lebanon's already fragile economy, potentially resulting in a staggering loss of up to 23% in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



S&P Global's analysis outlines varying scenarios, where a decline in tourism revenue ranging from 10 percent to 30 percent could lead to a corresponding reduction in Lebanon's GDP by as much as 10 percent. In the bleakest scenario, characterized by a 70 percent plummet in tourism receipts, the country's GDP may suffer a devastating 23 percent contraction.



Among Lebanon's regional neighbors, including Israel, Egypt, and Jordan, Lebanon exhibits the highest dependence on tourism as a significant economic driver. In the previous year, the tourism sector contributed substantially, accounting for 26 percent of Lebanon's current account receipts.



Given the ongoing foreign currency shortages, extreme currency depreciation surpassing 95 percent since 2020, hyperinflation, and a persisting political vacuum, Lebanon is ill-prepared to withstand the loss of critical foreign currency inflows resulting from a downturn in tourism, warns S&P.



Global airlines, including Lufthansa, Eurowings, and Swiss Air, took preemptive measures by suspending flights to Lebanon in mid-October. The tourism industry, a substantial employer and vital source of foreign currency in many MENA nations, now faces a precarious future.



Remarkably, the United Nation World Tourism Organization reported a 20 percent surge in tourist arrivals in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, positioning the MENA region as the only area to surpass pre-pandemic tourism levels.



