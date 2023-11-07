Hospitals in Gaza out of service due to direct bombings, fuel, medical supplies shortages

(MENAFN) After a month of the Israeli conflict in Gaza, a significant number of hospitals and healthcare centers in the region have become inoperable. This is primarily due to direct bombings or a shortage of fuel and medical supplies, as indicated by officials.



The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that since the outbreak of the conflict in the besieged enclave on October 7th, Israel has conducted a minimum of 102 attacks on healthcare facilities.



These attacks have resulted in 504 fatalities, 459 injuries, damage to 39 healthcare facilities, and have had a significant impact on 31 ambulances.



The UN health agency declared that more than half of the hospital damages and health attacks occurred in Gaza City and demanded the "active protection of civilians and health care."



The Gaza media office reports that only 18 hospitals are currently operating in a limited capacity, facing extremely challenging conditions due to fuel and medical supply shortages.



Since a month ago, Israel has initiated continuous air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas. During this period, the conflict has led to the tragic loss of at least 10,022 Palestinian lives, including 4,104 children as well as 2,641 women.

