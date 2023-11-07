Mass Exodus of Undocumented Afghan Refugees from Pakistan

(MENAFN) In an extensive deportation effort, hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghan refugees have voluntarily left Pakistan, spurred by police warnings broadcasted through mosque loudspeakers. According to Qaiser Khan Afridi, the spokesperson for the UNHCR in Pakistan, over 200,000 individuals have already departed. The United Nation refugee agency is closely examining the cases of Afghan asylum seekers who may face imminent threats to their lives if returned to Afghanistan.



Among those seeking asylum, particular emphasis is placed on groups such as singers, musicians, and ex-servicemen, who may be at heightened risk under the current Taliban administration in Afghanistan. The eviction warnings, amplified through mosque loudspeakers, were issued by police officers in localities like Gulbahar in Peshawar. They urged both undocumented Afghans to leave voluntarily or face legal repercussions, and Pakistani citizens to expel Afghan tenants from their residences and businesses.



Peshawar, known for accommodating large numbers of Afghan refugees since the Soviet invasion in 1979 and subsequent conflicts in the 1980s, has witnessed a significant demographic shift. Qaiser Khan Afridi clarified that Pakistan currently hosts approximately 1.3 million Afghans who possess Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, issued in 2006-2007 under UNHCR mandate. An additional 840,000 Afghans acquired Afghan Citizen Cards in 2017, granting them legal stay in Pakistan. However, those without these crucial documents now face deportation. The situation highlights the urgency of ensuring the safety and security of vulnerable Afghan populations in the face of complex geopolitical shifts.



