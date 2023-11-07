Global markets drop as Wall Street calms, WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection

(MENAFN) Stock markets in Europe and Asia predominantly experienced declines on Tuesday following a mixed closing session on Wall Street. The tumultuous recent market fluctuations appeared to calm somewhat at the beginning of what is expected to be a relatively quiet week for economic data releases.



In Europe, Germany's DAX slipped 0.2 percent to 15,110.26, while the CAC 40 in Paris also fell 0.2 percent to 7,002.53. The UK's FTSE 100 shed 0.1 percent to 7,410.08. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated a 0.3 percent decline.



Late on Monday, WeWork, the office-sharing company, confirmed its pursuit of bankruptcy protection. Trading in its shares had been halted amid speculation about its restructuring plans. This marks a remarkable fall from grace for WeWork, once considered a Wall Street darling, with shares that were valued at over USD400 just two years ago, now trading at less than USD1.



In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 recorded a 1.3 percent decline, closing at 32,271.82, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 1.7 percent to 17,670.16. The Shanghai Composite index registered a marginal decrease of less than 0.1 percent, settling at 3,057.27.



China reported that its imports experienced a 3 percent increase in October compared to the same period the previous year, marking the first such increase in over a year. However, its exports declined by 6.4 percent, marking the sixth consecutive monthly decrease. As a result, the trade surplus fell to USD56.5 billion.



Furthermore, there were expectations that China's economic growth would continue to be sluggish, which had a downward impact on oil prices. The benchmark U.S. crude oil price retreated by USD1.23 to USD79.59 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a 31-cent rise to settle at USD80.82 per barrel on Monday.

