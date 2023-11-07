Australian premier urges for renewed trade, diplomatic ties with China

(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged for the "full resumption of free and unimpeded trade" with China during his meeting with Chinese counterpart Li Qiang. This historic visit marks the first by an Australian leader to China in seven years, representing a significant diplomatic development. Albanese emphasized that both countries could find common ground in areas such as climate change, food security, and addressing transnational crime. He highlighted the importance of discussing ways to create a regional and global order characterized by peace, stability, prosperity, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to international law and conventions.



In a diplomatic climate marked by heightened geostrategic competition, Albanese stressed the necessity of handling differences "through dialogue and through understanding." This statement seemingly alludes to the tensions between China and the United States, a key ally of Australia. Albanese also emphasized the potential for both nations to grow their relationship while pursuing their respective interests and wisely navigating differences. It is clear that the leaders aim to foster cooperation and find common ground to strengthen ties.



Li Qiang, the Chinese counterpart, was quoted by the Australian foreign office as acknowledging the desire for further improvement in bilateral relations. He expressed hope that both sides would continue working toward shared objectives and sustain the positive momentum currently enjoyed in their relationship. The specifics of their talks are expected to center on trade, given that China has relaxed some, though not all, of the restrictive measures imposed as relations between the two nations deteriorated. The outcome of these discussions holds significance not only for the economic relationship between Australia and China but also for the broader geopolitical landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.

