Israeli attacks cause forcible displacement for 70 percent of Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) According to Gazan authorities, the continuous Israeli assault has resulted in 70 percent of the population in Gaza being "forcibly displaced" from their homes.



Based on current data, the estimated population of Gaza is 2.3 million.



In a declaration, the Gaza-based Government Media Office stated: “50 percent of the house units across Gaza were damaged by the (Israeli) raids, and 10% of the house units were either completely destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.”



Additionally, it has been reported that approximately 50% of the hospitals and 62% of the healthcare centers in Gaza are currently non-operational.



The statement also highlighted that the Israeli military dropped around 30,000 tons of explosives on Gaza since October 7th.



The conflict in Gaza was triggered by a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7th, leading to Israeli air and ground offensives. In the course of this conflict, the Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the loss of over 10,022 Palestinian lives, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. Official figures report an Israeli death toll of nearly 1,600.

