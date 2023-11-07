Nintendo's profits growth in H1, thanks to Super Mario movie, popular games

(MENAFN) Nintendo has announced an 18 percent increase in net profit for the first half of its fiscal year, attributing the boost to the success of its hit Super Mario movie and the popularity of its software for various new video games. For the period spanning April to September, the company's profit reached nearly 271.3 billion yen (USD1.8 billion), a notable rise from the 230 billion yen reported a year earlier. Sales also experienced substantial growth, surging by 21 percent to reach 796 billion yen (USD5.3 billion).



The strong demand for Nintendo Switch game software continued to be a driving force in the company's financial performance, with notable support from the release of the "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," featuring the iconic jumping plumber. This movie not only delighted fans but also boosted sales of related games, particularly "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," which sold 3.2 million units during this period, pushing cumulative sales to an impressive 57 million games.



It's worth noting that this year's Super Mario movie achieved remarkable success, becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films in history, second only to "Frozen II." Additionally, it holds the distinction of being the top-grossing animation film based on a video game.



Further contributing to Nintendo's positive results was the widespread popularity of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" game, released in May. As the latest installment in the beloved action-adventure series, it managed to sell a remarkable 19.5 million units globally.



Nintendo's hardware sales also experienced growth, with 6.84 million machines, including various Switch models, sold during this period, compared to 6.68 million in the previous year. The cumulative sales of Nintendo Switch consoles have now reached 132.5 million.



Looking ahead, Nintendo has set its sights on selling 15 million machines for the fiscal year ending in March 2024, with the crucial Christmas and New Year's shopping season expected to play a significant role in achieving this target. As part of its holiday offerings, Nintendo plans to release the "Super Mario RPG" game software and new Pokemon games, further fueling its position in the gaming market.

