PJS: Israeli settlers detain 24 Palestinian journalists in West Bank since October 7

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) reported that Israeli forces detained an additional three Palestinian journalists within the occupied West Bank.



This brings the total number of correspondents held in the territory since October 7th to 24. As a result of this, the overall count of journalists in Israeli custody has now reached 39, as stated by the PJS.



Tensions have remained heightened throughout the West Bank due to the conflict that erupted between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas following a surprise cross-border offensive.



Officials have reported at least 163 Palestinian casualties and 2,250 injuries caused by Israeli forces in the territory since the onset of the conflict.



Simultaneously, Israeli forces have apprehended an additional 65 Palestinians in the West Bank, contributing to a total of 2,215 arrests in the past month, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.



It's important to note that prior to the recent escalation in conflict, the number of Palestinians detained in Israeli jails was approximately 5,200, with a significant portion held without charges or trial.

