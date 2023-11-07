Impactful IRS digital transformation to simplify tax filing, enhance efficiency

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the IRS is set to allow taxpayers to submit various tax documents and communications digitally well ahead of the originally planned schedule, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. This move is expected to have a profound and widespread impact, not only streamlining the tax filing process but also improving overall system efficiency. Over the years, the IRS has grappled with chronic underfunding and the burden of handling vast quantities of paper documents, resulting in delayed processing times. Yellen's announcement serves as a testament to the positive effects of increased funding for the IRS, as outlined in the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act over the next decade.



One of the most immediate benefits for taxpayers is the time and effort saved. Instead of waiting until early next year, people can now start submitting their documents digitally. The IRS's customer service enhancements for the 2024 filing season represent a significant step forward, especially in the face of ongoing proposals by congressional Republicans to reduce the agency's funding. This announcement is primarily focused on demonstrating the positive outcomes of the allocated funds for taxpayers.



As part of this initiative, the majority of taxpayers will have the option to submit all their documents digitally in 2024, with the IRS set to pilot its new electronic free file tax return system starting in 2024. By 2025, the agency aims to process everything, including tax returns, digitally. Janet Yellen emphasizes that this transition will not only enhance efficiency but also reduce errors and storage costs for the IRS. It is anticipated that this shift will lead to a substantial reduction in the approximately USD40 million spent annually by the agency on storing more than 1 billion historical documents. The IRS handles over 200 million paper tax returns, forms, and mail items, including non-tax forms, each year. This digital transformation promises to significantly improve the taxpayer experience and streamline the IRS's operations.

