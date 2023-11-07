WeWork files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with deals in place for restructuring

(MENAFN) WeWork, the office-sharing company, submitted a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing in New Jersey federal court on Monday. They stated that they had reached agreements with the majority of their secured note holders and expressed their intention to reduce "non-operational" leases.



According to a press release from the company, WeWork's bankruptcy filing pertains exclusively to its sites in the United States and Canada. The bankruptcy filing disclosed liabilities within the range of USD10 billion to USD50 billion.



“I am deeply grateful for the support of our financial stakeholders as we work together to strengthen our capital structure and expedite this process through the Restructuring Support Agreement,” WeWork chief executive officer David Tolley declared in a statement. “We remain committed to investing in our products, services, and world-class team of employees to support our community.”



WeWork has experienced one of the most remarkable corporate downfalls in recent U.S. history in the past few years. Back in 2019, the company was valued at USD47 billion in a funding round led by Masayoshi Son's SoftBank, but its attempt to go public five years ago was unsuccessful.



The onset of the pandemic exacerbated its troubles as many businesses abruptly terminated their leases, and the subsequent economic downturn forced even more clients to shut down their operations.



As a matter of concern, WeWork had already mentioned the possibility of bankruptcy in an August regulatory filing.

