Saudi Aramco announces 23-percent fall in third-quarter net profit

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco announced a 23 percent decline in its third-quarter net profit, narrowly surpassing analysts' expectations. This drop in profit was attributed to lower crude oil prices and decreased sales volumes.



For the quarter ending on September 30, the net profit fell to USD32.6 billion, down from USD42.4 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company noted that its operational and cash flow performance was mainly affected by market prices and the quantities of hydrocarbons, refined products, and chemicals it sold.



Ongoing economic uncertainty has resulted in reduced prices for hydrocarbons and tighter profit margins in the refining and chemicals sectors compared to the same period in 2022, according to the company.



Amin H. Nasser, leader and chief executive officer, of Aramco, stated: “Our robust financial results reinforce Aramco’s ability to generate consistent value for our shareholders, and we continue to identify new opportunities to evolve our business and meet the needs of customers.”



During the third quarter, he noted that the company ventured into its first-ever international investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) to take advantage of the growing demand for LNG. Furthermore, he discussed the company's intentions to penetrate the South American retail market.

MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107384531