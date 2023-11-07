Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather at Port of Tacoma for ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, a substantial gathering of pro-Palestinian protesters converged at the Port of Tacoma, where they obstructed traffic. Their primary objective was to voice their demands for a cease-fire in Gaza, as the Israel-Hamas conflict raged on. The focal point of their demonstration was the military supply ship known as the Cape Orlando, which had recently docked at the port.



The demonstrators asserted that their actions were driven by confidential information, which they did not provide evidence for, suggesting that the Cape Orlando was slated to be loaded with weapons intended for Israel. It's important to note that these allegations lacked immediate verification.



In response to the situation, Air Force Lt. Col. Bryon J. McGarry, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense, issued an emailed statement. According to the statement, the Cape Orlando is presently under the control of the US Navy's Military Sealift Command, and its mission pertains to facilitating the movement of US military cargo.



While the protesters expressed their concerns and objections to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict by targeting the ship, it remains vital to underscore that the specific nature of the ship's cargo and its intended destination was not definitively confirmed at the time.



“Due to operations security, DoD does not provide transit or movement details or information regarding the cargo embarked on vessels of this kind,” McGarry stated.



The Cape Orlando encountered comparable protests when it arrived in Oakland, California, on Friday before proceeding to Tacoma. Approximately 300 protesters staged a demonstration that caused a delay in the ship's departure. During the protests, three individuals climbed onto the ship, leading to their detention by the US Coast Guard.



As of Monday, Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel reported that the three individuals detained had been released on a pier in San Francisco. He also indicated that ongoing investigations are being conducted against not only these three individuals but also others who had trespassed into the federal maritime area.

