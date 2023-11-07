Clueless In Gaza

(MENAFN- Asia Times) No matter how the mayhem in Gaza is viewed politically, unless we are

to abandon the principle of civilized behavior that is the essence of rule-based society, let alone common decency, it is impossible to stand silently by while children, non-combatant women and the elderly are being slaughtered.

I have to take issue with my noble and learned friends Lord Macdonald KC and Lord Pannick KC when, in their letter to The Times of October 20, they speak of lawyers finding violations of international law without regard to basic legal principles of self-defense.

These eminent and very distinguished King's Counsels contend that insofar as Hamas has signaled its intention to destroy Israel and all Jews living within its borders, faced with an enemy bent upon its genocidal destruction, Israel has no plausible alternative to the violence that it is inflicting on the people of Gaza.



Can the legal principle of self-defense really be stretched to such an absolute and indiscriminate measure? No plausible alternative? Surely not.

The overriding condition that constrains self-defense is that it must be reasonably proportionate to the subjective perception of the threat of force.

This is sometimes, inaccurately, exemplified by saying that you may use a gun against a gunman and a knife against a knifeman.