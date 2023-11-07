(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mirate Equity LLC Achieves Significant Milestones with Successful Transactions.

Mirate Equity LLC announced the successful completion of several noteworthy transactions, highlighting the company's unwavering dedication to providing tailored financial solutions. These achievements underscore Mirate Equity LLC's expertise in delivering innovative and personalized financing options to meet the multifaceted requirements of our esteemed clients.

Key Transactions Include:

Mirate Equity LLC has extended a $24,000,000 construction loan to WH Hospital Property Company , facilitating the transformation of an existing medical office building into the WH Hospital. Upon project completion and hospital operation commencement, the construction loan will transition into a conventional four-year mortgage loan. This innovative healthcare project is the result of a strategic partnership between local physicians and a nationally recognized healthcare property builder, developer, and manager headquartered in Houston, Texas.

$10,500,000 Accounts Receivable Credit Facility for an Illinois-based Manufacturer: A prominent manufacturer headquartered in Illinois, specializing in springs and metal stamping for the automotive sector, engaged Mirate Equity LLC for assistance. Recognizing the need for accounts receivable financing, the company approached us for a $10,500,000 credit facility. The proceeds from this facility were judiciously employed to settle obligations with two MCA lenders, thereby fortifying the company's working capital. This transaction serves as a testament to our steadfast commitment to meeting the financial needs of our returning clients.

$17,200,000 Accounts Receivable Credit Facility for a Texas-based Trucking Company: Mirate Equity LLC orchestrated a $17,200,000 accounts receivable credit facility for a well-established trucking company situated in San Angelo, Texas. Boasting over 15 years of industry experience and an impressive portfolio of short and long-haul trucking operations, this company utilized the funds to retire existing bank loans and bolster its working capital reserves.

About Mirate Equity.

Established in October 2021 by industry veteran Arthur Chang, who boasts over 35 years of experience as a lender, investor, developer, and owner-operator, Mirate Equity LLC continues to be the trusted partner for businesses seeking financial solutions that foster growth and success. Mirate Equity LLC's commitment to delivering distinctive financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients is unequivocal. Mirate Equity LLC is a prominent financial services firm dedicated to delivering tailor-made financial solutions to a diverse clientele.

Media Contact:

Mirate Equity LLC.

Arthur Chang,

(559) 510-4064

Address: 5150 East Pacific Coast Hwy,

Long Beach, California 90804.