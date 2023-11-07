Brazil Spearheads Global Lab-Grown Meat Production

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) JBS, a leading food company in Brazil, has started building a new facility in Spain for growing meat in labs.



This site will be the world's largest producer of lab-grown meat. By 2024, JBS aims to create 1,000 tons of cultured protein every year.



Their goal is to increase this amount fourfold eventually.



As the top meat producer globally, JBS will diversify its product offerings with this step.



Eduardo Noronha from JBS USA says this move puts JBS at the forefront of innovation in the industry.



JBS holds a 51% share in BioTech Foods , a key player in Europe's cultured protein sector.



Their San Sebastián facility will meet the growing desire for healthy, eco-friendly foods.







Experts have told Reuters that such lab-made meat could soon appear on restaurant menus, with official approvals in place.



JBS's initiative follows FAO's predictions to address the increasing global food demand by 2050.



The San Sebastián investment of $41 million shows JBS's commitment to sustainable and secure food practices.



Iñigo Charola, CEO of BioTech Foods, states that their method could stabilize global food supplies.



JBS plans to extend its reach to meet rising consumer demands across key markets.



Part of their strategy includes investing in a Brazilian research center for biotechnology in cultured proteins.



The technology aims to offer meat without animal harm, a step forward in ethical eating. However, it faces hurdles.



Recent studies show that lab-grown meat may emit more CO2 than traditional cattle farming.



The sector must innovate to progress, seeking alternatives to animal-derived substances and developing tougher cell lines.



These advances are essential for the ethical production of lab-grown meat, bringing it closer to consumer reality.

